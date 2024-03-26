

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Messages, the default messaging app on Android, has introduced a new photo preview feature that simplifies the process of attaching multiple images in a conversation.



Currently in the testing phase, the new feature has been spotted by a user named @AssembleDebug on X and reported on by Android Police.



The latest beta version of the app, numbered 20240318 openbeta_dynamic, comes with a user interface update aimed at speeding up image sharing. The update includes a shortcut within the attachment panel that allows users to access a full-fledged camera interface without leaving the Messages app.



The preview screen for newly captured photos has been revamped, with the 'Send' button now located at the bottom right corner, thereby eliminating an additional step when sending single images. Additionally, a new 'Add more' shortcut on the bottom left corner allows users to swiftly reopen the attachment panel for further selections or to use the camera again.



While Google has updated the camera viewfinder for this feature, users must reopen the bottom sheet each time they wish to capture a photo using this method, which offsets the time-saving benefits of the in-app camera interface. Currently, Google's most recent test of Messages cannot edit messages. AssembleDeBug's discovery reveals the absence of an 'edit' button found in the stable version of Messages.



Google may introduce an editing button for photos on the new attachment page as the test progresses. However, the Edit option in the upper right corner is currently not available. Users on the beta version may notice the absence of basic annotation tools during conversations.



Given the widespread beta testing, it is likely that all stable channel users will soon have access to the new UI, hopefully including the missing editing tools. However, its availability to stable branch users will depend on the feedback received. Overall, this modification is currently exclusive to Messages beta users, and it is expected to make image sharing much more streamlined and efficient.



