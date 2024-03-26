WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Awarded a three-year contract valued at over $1.4 million from a major Florida attraction and research center to provide managed IT and cyber services

Received a three-year, $216,000 contract from a mobile healthcare provider to provide managed IT services

Awarded a $900,000 contract for Cisco equipment by a national bottling distributor

Attained positive Adjusted EBITDA for the 26th consecutive quarter, and ended the quarter free cash flow positive

Awarded more than 30 contractual actions resulting in over $70.3 million of contract value in Q4 2023

Federal contract backlog totaled $359 million as of December 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $28.3 million, a 21% increase from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 32%

Net loss totaled $1.3 million, or a loss of $(0.15) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $423,000

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents equaled $6.9 million with no bank debt

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $106.0 million, a 13% increase from the same period last year

Gross margin was 15%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 33%

Net loss totaled $4.0 million, or a loss of $(0.46) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $791,000

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2023 for WidePoint was a great way to conclude an incredible year of growth and execution," said Company CEO, Jin Kang. "We continue to achieve year-over-year growth, as we hit our revenue guidance for 2023 and ended the quarter free cash flow positive. In a year filled with external macroeconomic challenges, our sales and marketing team and strategy has proven to be resilient and effective, with the fourth quarter alone witnessing over $70.3 million in contractual actions and ending the year with a federal contract backlog of $359 million. The success seen on this front has prompted us to allocate additional resources and senior staffing to continue securing higher-margin contracts, setting a promising trajectory for fiscal year 2024. With the credit facility under our belt plus a strong balance sheet, we have ample dry powder that primes us to further activate our organic growth strategy, while giving us the optionality to explore synergistic and accretive M&A opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

DECEMBER 31, (In millions except per share amounts) 2023 2022 (Unaudited ) REVENUES $ 28.3 $ 23.3 GROSS PROFIT 4.0 3.6 GROSS PROFIT % 14 % 15 % OPERATING EXPENSES 5.3 4.3 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1.3 ) (0.7 ) LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.15 ) $ (1.02 ) EBITDA (0.2 ) 0.4 ADJUSTED EBITDA 0.4 0.5

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

DECEMBER 31, (In millions except per share amounts) 2023 2022 (Unaudited ) REVENUES $ 106.0 $ 94.1 GROSS PROFIT 15.6 14.6 GROSS PROFIT % 15 % 15 % OPERATING EXPENSES 19.3 34.2 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3.7 ) (19.6 ) LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.46 ) $ (2.70 ) EBITDA (0.39 ) (15.75 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA 0.8 1.1

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited ) (Unaudited ) NET LOSS $ (1,331,834 ) $ (8,892,311 ) $ (4,046,500 ) $ (23,585,300 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 1,042,686 763,107 3,370,900 2,535,100 Income tax provision 64,778 8,488,008 133,200 5,077,900 Interest income (51,578 ) (24,674 ) (90,700 ) (41,800 ) Interest expense 54,717 70,412 239,500 259,600 EBITDA $ (221,231 ) $ 404,542 $ (393,600 ) $ (15,754,500 ) Other adjustments to reconcile net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Loss on factoring of receivables 25,553 - 30,553 - Impairment charge 193,336 - 193,336 16,277,000 Stock-based compensation expense 425,600 144,282 961,000 528,582 Adjusted EBITDA $ 423,258 $ 548,824 $ 791,289 $ 1,062,982

WidePoint uses Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and The risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 ( Unaudited ) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 6,921,160 $ 7,530,864 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $81,359 and $51,666, respectively 8,219,793 9,277,109 Unbilled accounts receivable 16,618,639 10,244,101 Other current assets 1,083,671 935,978 Total current assets 32,843,263 27,988,052 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 780,800 978,218 Lease right of use asset, net 4,045,222 4,723,899 Intangible assets, net 7,336,348 7,398,160 Goodwill 5,811,578 5,811,578 Deferred tax assets, net - 86,909 Other long-term assets 483,288 2,025,845 Total assets $ 51,300,499 $ 49,012,661 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 12,633,658 $ 12,515,081 Accrued expenses 16,175,702 11,327,269 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,009,343 1,704,933 Current portion of lease liabilities 638,258 596,529 Total current liabilities 31,456,961 26,143,812 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,114,516 4,745,909 Contingent consideration 6,900 6,900 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,027,770 364,837 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,923 - Total liabilities 36,623,070 31,261,458 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 8,893,220 and 8,725,476 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8,894 8,726 Additional paid-in capital 102,151,381 101,194,185 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (334,899 ) (350,234 ) Accumulated deficit (87,147,947 ) (83,101,474 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,677,429 17,751,203 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,300,499 $ 49,012,661

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited ) REVENUES $ 28,256,165 $ 23,338,012 $ 106,026,360 $ 94,103,365 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $2,291,144 and $1,455,262, respectively) 24,225,036 19,778,361 90,380,833 79,527,893 GROSS PROFIT 4,031,129 3,559,651 15,645,527 14,575,472 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 637,951 468,722 2,191,838 2,134,240 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $960,991 and $528,582, respectively) 4,163,373 3,562,807 15,882,415 14,720,497 Impairment charge - goodwill - - - 16,277,000 Impairment charge - definite-lived intangible assets 193,336 - 193,336 - Depreciation and amortization 290,393 266,788 1,079,724 1,077,440 Total operating expenses 5,285,053 4,298,317 19,347,313 34,209,177 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,253,924 ) (738,666 ) (3,701,786 ) (19,633,705 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 51,557 24,705 90,679 41,831 Interest expense (54,743 ) (70,456 ) (239,526 ) (259,644 ) Other (expense) income, net (9,876 ) 380,098 (62,597 ) 1,344,102 Total other income (expense), net (13,062 ) 334,347 (211,444 ) 1,126,289 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (1,266,986 ) (404,319 ) (3,913,230 ) (18,507,416 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION 64,821 8,487,983 133,243 5,077,875 NET LOSS (1,331,807 ) (8,892,302 ) $ (4,046,473 ) $ (23,585,291 ) LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED (0.15 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (2.70 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, 8,984,890 8,709,785 8,830,709 8,732,203

