

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced that it has appointed Pavan Davuluri as the head of Windows operating system and Surface devices teams, succeeding Panos Panay, who left the position to join Amazon (AMZN).



Following Panay's departure, the Windows and Surface teams were split into two groups. The Surface silicon and devices line was led by Davuluri, while Windows and web experiences were managed by Mikhail Parakhin, who has now exited the position 'to explore new roles'. Now both the teams will be Davuluri's responsibility.



Speaking about the union of Windows and Surfaces units, Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices, explained, 'This will enable us to take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era.'



Davuluri has been with Microsoft for almost 23 years. He was involved in the company's project with Qualcomm (QCOM) and AMD to develop custom Surface processors.



Last week, Microsoft announced that former DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman will head a new organization called Microsoft AI, which will handle the company's AI products including Copilot, Bing, and Edge.



The advertising and web services unit, currently headed by Parakhin, which works on the Bing search engine and Edge browser will now be a part of Microsoft AI.



Jha further informed in a memo published by the Verge that Parakhin will now report to the tech giant's technology chief, Kevin Scott, during the new role transition.



