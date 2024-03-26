

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB216.53 million, or RMB3.12 per share. This compares with RMB139.91 million, or RMB2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB233.73 million or RMB3.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to RMB529.96 million from RMB537.33 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB216.53 Mln. vs. RMB139.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB3.12 vs. RMB2.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB529.96 Mln vs. RMB537.33 Mln last year.



