

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by the researchers in the U.S. found that the FDA-approved medicine Sildenafil, popularly known as Viagra, might soon be used to treat Alzheimer's risk.



Upon analyzing the genetic and neurological effects of Sildenafil, usually prescribed for treating erectile dysfunction, the researchers found that the medication has the potential to keep the critical proteins in the nerve cells away from entangling themselves, which in turn helps to improve cognitive health.



Earlier, similar studies in animals found that enzyme blockers known as phosphodiesterase or PDE inhibitors in sildenafil decreases the excessive phosphorylation of 'tau' proteins in nerve cells, preventing the toxic tangles of those cells.



Similarly, many studies have repeatedly proven that the PDE inhibitors not only help in increasing blood flow in the penis, but also prevent neurodegeneration, which results in dementia.



During the recent study, the researchers studied cell cultures of neurons, created using stem cells donated by patients with Alzheimer's, to determine metabolic and genetic activity caused by Viagra.



After five days of treatment of lab-grown neurons with phosphorous, the researchers noticed a signification decline in the levels of tau proteins production.



However, additional studies are required to determine the ways in which Viagra can help in the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease.



'After integrating this large amount of data computationally, it is rewarding to see sildenafil's effects in human neurons and real-world patient outcomes,' concluded Cleveland Clinic biomedical informatician and co-first author Feixiong Cheng. 'We believe our findings provide the evidence needed for clinical trials to further examine the potential effectiveness of sildenafil in patients with Alzheimer's disease.'



