

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. will conduct its annual Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC online from June 10 through 14. Entire conference will be available online for all developers, while there will be a special in-person event for all developers and students at Apple Park on opening day.



Apple's WWDC24, which will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements, will be free for all developers.



The event is part of the tech major's ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games. It will also provide developers with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.



Further, the company noted that the in-person special event on June 10 will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities. Apple will provide details on how to apply for the limited space to attend on the Apple Developer site and app.



The event offers a venue for developers and students to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning into the keynote.



The developers then can experience WWDC24 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube. There will be video sessions and opportunities to engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community.



On March 28, Apple will notify this year's applicants for its Swift Student Challenge, which seeks to uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. Winners will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park. The company noted that Fifty Distinguished Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.



Additional conference information will be shared in advance of WWDC24 through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.



Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, 'We're so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.'



Apple's innovation so far include iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro, while its six software platforms are iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS that provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices.



The tech company's various services include the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken