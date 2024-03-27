Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Lang & Schwarz
27.03.24
08:56 Uhr
43,160 Euro
-43,140
-100,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,92043,40008:57
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
27.03.2024 | 07:22
280 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ABB Ltd: Tarak Mehta to leave ABB

DJ ABB Ltd: Tarak Mehta to leave ABB 

ABB Ltd: Tarak Mehta to leave ABB 
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, MARCH 27, 2024 
Tarak Mehta to leave ABB 
ABB announced today that Tarak Mehta, President Motion Business Area and Member of the Executive Committee, has decided 
to leave ABB since he has accepted the role as CEO of another company. Tarak will leave ABB at the end of July this 
year. 
Tarak joined ABB in 1998 and has since then held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the United 
States, Sweden and Switzerland. He joined ABB's Executive Committee in 2010 and was appointed to his current position 
in April 2022. 
"Throughout his 26 year career at ABB, Tarak has demonstrated exceptional leadership. As Executive Committee member and 
Business Area President, Tarak has contributed to achieving a record high operational EBITA margin in the past year in 
our Motion business and the Business Area is well-positioned to contribute to ABB's higher financial targets going 
forward. Before that, he played a key role in further strengthening our leading position in the United States, ABB's 
largest market, for our Electrification business," said CEO Björn Rosengren. "We thank Tarak for his outstanding 
contribution to the success of our company and wish him all the best for both his professional and personal future 
endeavors." 
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone I have worked with over the years. Thank you 
for your support, efforts, guidance and the results we have achieved together. It has been a wonderful journey of 26 
years filled with challenges and opportunities as well as personal and professional growth. I wish the ABB team a 
continued bright future," said Tarak Mehta. 
A search process for the position of President, Motion Business Area will be launched shortly. 
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, 
moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed 
to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com 
 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: ABB: Tarak Mehta to leave ABB 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 1868101

ABB Ltd / 72 Changes board/management/auditors Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1868101 2024-03-27 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.