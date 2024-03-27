

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has bagged an order from Holmen Energi AB, a unit of Holmen Group, for 98 MW wind turbines in Sweden.



The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the turbines over a period of 30 years.



The financial terms of the deal are not known.



In summer 2025, the Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the Blisterliden wind farm in a forested area of Vasterbotten in Sweden.



Holmen Group, a Swedish forestry industry group, is also a developer and operator of wind farms and hydro power plants.



Blisterliden is Holmen Group's first project with the Nordex.



