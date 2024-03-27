ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has bagged an order from Holmen Energi AB, a unit of Holmen Group, for 98 MW wind turbines in Sweden.
The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the turbines over a period of 30 years.
The financial terms of the deal are not known.
In summer 2025, the Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the Blisterliden wind farm in a forested area of Vasterbotten in Sweden.
Holmen Group, a Swedish forestry industry group, is also a developer and operator of wind farms and hydro power plants.
Blisterliden is Holmen Group's first project with the Nordex.
