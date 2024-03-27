Retail giant Walmart has signed a number of new agreements with solar developers across the United States, furthering its position as a corporate leader in PV adoption. From pv magazine USA Walmart has advanced its commitment to renewable energy by announcing two large deals to deploy both utility-scale and community-scale solar in numerous locations across the United States. The retail giant has said it plans to add 1 GW of on-site clean energy such as solar and energy storage by the end of 2030. It has also taken on a role as a community solar investor and plans to add 2 GW of such projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...