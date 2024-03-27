

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L), an Irish provider of building materials, said on Wednesday that it has completed the second phase of the divestment of its lime operations in Europe, including the UK.



The divestment is being completed in three phases.



On November 22, 2023, the Group had announced that it reached a deal to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of around $1.1 billion.



This consists of 16 operating locations across Ireland, the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland that had brought in sales of nearly $610 million with EBITDA of about $137 million in 2022.



