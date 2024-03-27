

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE PLC said it now expects full-year 2023/24 adjusted earnings per share to be between 152 - 160 pence. The Group said this narrower range is consistent with previous guidance of more than 150 pence. The Group said it remains on track to report full-year 2023/24 capital expenditure of around 2.5 billion pounds.



Also, SSE PLC reaffirmed the target of 175 - 200 pence adjusted earnings per share for 2026/27, as the Group continues to deliver the Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus.



The Group's full-year results presentation will be conducted virtually on 22 May 2024.



