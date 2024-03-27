The Australian government has granted environmental approval for UK developer Lightsource bp to proceed with its plans to build Australia's largest solar farm and battery energy storage system on any of the country's main electricity grids. From pv magazine Australia Australian Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has announced the approval of the Sandy Creek Solar Farm and battery energy storage project, which Lightsource bp is developing in the heart of the New South Wales Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). Lightsource bp said the project will include a 750 MW solar farm ...

