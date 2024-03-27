

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in February from a year ago as exports rose amid a flat change in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 9.3 billion in February from SEK 7.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the surplus was SEK 13.3 billion.



The value of exports rose 1.0 percent in February from last year, while imports remained unchanged.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 25.0 billion in February, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 15.7 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 5.5 billion in February, compared to SEK 6.5 billion in the previous month.



Separate official data showed that household lending increased at a stable rate of 0.4 percent annually in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken