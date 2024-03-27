Protera Technologies: Protera Deepens SAP Expertise with Managecore Acquisition

WESTCHESTER, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Protera Technologies (Protera), a global provider of SAP and Cloud Managed Services, announces the acquisition of Managecore. Based in Franklin, Wisconsin, Managecore is a leading provider of RISE with SAP and broader public cloud-focused SAP services. The acquisition deepens Protera's commitment to SAP and brings strong expertise in Google Cloud Platform, which complements Protera's long-standing partnerships with AWS and Azure. This unique combination of capabilities and global support creates a market-leading specialist for SAP on public cloud.

Since its founding in 2016, Managecore has built a strong reputation of helping enterprise clients manage SAP in the public cloud. Managecore was among the earliest Google Cloud Platform partners to specialize in SAP and one of the first SAP partners to release a companion solution for RISE with SAP.

Mike BeDell, CEO at Protera, said: "The acquisition of Managecore reflects our strong commitment to SAP and their promotion of RISE with SAP globally. Protera's advanced Cloud Managed Services will now offer an even wider range of hyperscaler choices for our clients. Managecore brings an impressive level of capacity and capability to our already robust SAP practice. We look forward to having Frank Powell, Nick Miletich, and the rest of the Managecore team join Protera."

Frank Powell, President/Partner at Managecore, added: "I am excited to announce our acquisition by Protera. This marks a pivotal milestone in our company's journey as we become an integral part of the Protera organization. Joining forces with Protera opens up a new horizon of opportunities for our clients, including access to global support teams and an expanded services portfolio. Together, I am confident we can deliver even greater value to clients, and I look forward to working with Mike and the team to continue building the combined business."

The acquisition of Managecore is effective immediately.

About Protera Technologies

For 25 years, our mission has been to empower enterprises to achieve their modernization objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. As the next-generation cloud modernization company, Protera's full suite of services range from IT strategy and design to implementation and management. Protera is a global SAP partner certified in hosting, cloud, application management, global outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations services. Visit protera.com for more information, or call (877) 707-7683.

About Managecore

Managecore is a certified SAP Partner and the leading provider of SAP Technical Managed Services. Utilizing highly skilled engineers and industry leading technology, Managecore is providing intelligent solutions for the enterprise customer. Managecore is also a recognized leader in RISE with SAP, SAP HANA transformations, Cloud solutions and Basis managed services. For more information, visit www.managecore.com or call (844) 999-3133.

