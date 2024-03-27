Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has received an investment from Suzuki Global Ventures (SGV), the corporate venture capital fund of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Soracom and Suzuki signed an agreement on February 27, 2024 to utilize advanced IoT technologies in the mobility services sector. The two companies are exploring the possibility of collaborating on the use of IoT advanced technologies for mobility services, including electric vehicles, new products such as electric mobility base units, and initiatives to support carbon neutrality in the global market.

The two companies will work together to develop mobility services that can establish an infrastructure for business and daily life in a connected, sustainable society.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

About Suzuki Global Ventures

Launched by Suzuki to provide values that customers and society demand and deserve, SGV accelerates the co-creation activities between Suzuki and start-ups, and creates new businesses and business models. By serving as the access point of the start-up ecosystem, SGV aims to make investments that will address issues faced by customers and society not only in Japan but globally including the United States and India. SGV also hopes to contribute to the development of an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation between large corporations and start-ups.

Website: https://suzukiglobalventures.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327457612/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Calysto Communications

jschneider@calysto.com

O: 404-266-2060, ext. 507