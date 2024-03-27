Datatec expects to report revenue of $5.44bn for FY24, up 5.8% y-o-y, and noted that the quality of earnings improved in the year. During H224, Westcon International continued to deliver a strong financial performance. Logicalis International also had a strong half, although its reported revenue growth has been suppressed by a higher proportion of net revenue-reported software sales. Logicalis Latin America had a tougher H2 due to difficult market conditions in Argentina and Brazil. We maintain our forecasts pending FY24 results, which are expected to be on or around 27 May.

