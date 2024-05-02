In a second more detailed trading update for FY24, Datatec confirmed revenue growth of 6% to $5.46bn, with Westcon International delivering excellent performance, Logicalis International having a strong H2 and Logicalis Latin America affected by difficult market conditions in Argentina and Brazil. The company also provided provisional EPS data, with reported EPS likely to come in ahead of our forecast and underlying EPS just below our forecast. We maintain our forecasts pending FY24 results on or around 27 May.

