

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rebounded against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc rebounded to 0.9058 against the greenback and 0.9800 against the euro, off its early multi-month lows of 0.9071 and 0.9820, respectively.



The franc recovered to 1.1440 against the pound, from an early 6-day low of 1.1451.



Next key resistance for the currency may be located around 0.88 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 1.11 against the pound.



