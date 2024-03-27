Setting New Standards for Safety and Performance

Innophos, a leading global producer of specialty phosphates and minerals, proudly announces the EU REACH registration of its groundbreaking product, INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger. This achievement underscores Innophos' dedication to innovation, human health, and environmental sustainability.

INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger, a patented formula, significantly reduces the release of toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in the production, storage, and application of bitumen. By improving workplace safety and reducing environmental pollution, INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger exemplifies Innophos' commitment to creating healthier communities and work environments.

Additionally, INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger enhances the longevity of equipment by minimizing corrosion. This benefit, coupled with its compatibility with polyphosphoric acid and other common bitumen additives, positions INNOVALT® SL70 as a versatile, user-friendly solution suitable for a wide range of bitumen types.

John Toczek, VP of Business Management at Innophos, expressed his enthusiasm: "The EU REACH registration of INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger is a testament to our dedication to the European Union's rigorous safety and regulatory standards. It also reflects our commitment to delivering superior safety and performance-enhancing solutions to the EU bitumen industry."

INNOVALT® SL70 Scavenger not only meets but sets new industry benchmarks for environmental stewardship and operational excellence in the bitumen sector.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading global producer of specialty phosphate and mineral solutions serving food, beverage, nutrition, and industrial markets. Leveraging our expertise in phosphate science and technology, we partner with our customers to innovate and deliver products that excel in quality and performance. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has an integrated manufacturing footprint that spans the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com.

