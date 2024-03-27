Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta embarks on 10-year journey with 8 new F&B stores at India's new Noida International Airport, grows India footprint to more than 100 stores



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player has been awarded eight new F&B concessions for 10 years at India's soon-to-be-opened Noida International Airport, strengthening its presence in India. With a floorspace of more than 1,200 m2, Avolta brings an exciting portfolio of F&B brands, delivering global and local experience with a strong sense of place. The new partnership underscores Avolta's commitment to significantly grow the company's presence in the APAC region, boosting its Indian footprint to include F&B and duty free, across more than 100 stores in four airports and two shopping malls, and with more than 150 POS. Poised to make local and international travelers happier, Noida International Airport has been built to connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. Freda Cheung, President & CEO of Avolta's APAC region, said, "APAC is a region where we recognize, and are pursuing, great growth opportunities, and it is wonderful to be taking such great steps here in India. Our new partnership with Noida International Airport, a brand new player in India's booming air travel sector, is one of these successful steps of regional growth in a country where we offer both travel retail and F&B. An exciting opportunity to take our expertise and partner in the development of an airport from the beginning. We are honored to have been selected as an F&B partner, and look forward to the journey ahead, making travelers happier with eight new dining outlets. Our team meticulously crafted a portfolio of brands that fuses global excellence with a local touch, we look forward to realizing a successful partnership and to exceeding your expectations."



Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, "We are excited to welcome Avolta as our F&B partners, as we continue to build the customer experience at Noida International Airport. Together, we aim to curate an impressive array of offerings with local flavours along with global cuisine, ensuring an appropriate balance that caters to diverse appetites. We're excited to welcome passengers to come and savour the finest international and local cuisine at the airport. Our emphasis remains on establishing a strong connection with the passengers and providing diverse offerings that cater to everyone's needs and preferences.



Present in more than ten countries, and with operations spanning 35 years, Avolta is actively growing in the APAC region line with its Destination 2027 strategy. Underpinned by growth in domestic and intra-regional travel, the region represents the fastest growing travel market; a place that Avolta is ready to play an important role. Operating in India since 2008, the company has built a strong and distinguished reputation with travel retail and F&B, operating across locations in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore, with local business development continuing to gain momentum.



Avolta's presence in Noida International Airport is faithful to its mission to make travelers happier, with a curated F&B selection serving up a mix of globally-loved brands with distinctly local flavors. With these outlets, passengers will find a place to kick back and relax before their flight, or convenient spots to grab and go on the move, ensuring that travel is not just about the destinations, but also about the delicious memories you savor along the journey.





About Noida International Airport



Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers.NIA will be the first airport in its class in India to achieve net zeroemissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport operations.



The first phase of the Noida International Airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.

