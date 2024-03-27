Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player has been awarded eight new F&B concessions for 10 years at India's soon-to-be-opened Noida International Airport, strengthening its presence in India. With a floorspace of more than 1,200 m2, Avolta brings an exciting portfolio of F&B brands, delivering global and local experience with a strong sense of place. The new partnership underscores Avolta's commitment to significantly grow the company's presence in the APAC region, boosting its Indian footprint to include F&B and duty free, across more than 100 stores in four airports and two shopping malls, and with more than 150 POS. Poised to make local and international travelers happier, Noida International Airport has been built to connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world.
Freda Cheung, President & CEO of Avolta's APAC region, said, "APAC is a region where we recognize, and are pursuing, great growth opportunities, and it is wonderful to be taking such great steps here in India. Our new partnership with Noida International Airport, a brand new player in India's booming air travel sector, is one of these successful steps of regional growth in a country where we offer both travel retail and F&B. An exciting opportunity to take our expertise and partner in the development of an airport from the beginning. We are honored to have been selected as an F&B partner, and look forward to the journey ahead, making travelers happier with eight new dining outlets. Our team meticulously crafted a portfolio of brands that fuses global excellence with a local touch, we look forward to realizing a successful partnership and to exceeding your expectations."
