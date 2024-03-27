

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, has recently declared a public health emergency due to a significant outbreak of dengue.



Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that is transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes species mosquitoes, which are also responsible for spreading Zika and chikungunya viruses.



At least 549 cases of dengue have been reported so far, with over 340 people hospitalized, according to the island's health department. This represents a 140% increase in dengue cases in Puerto Rico compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Health's epidemiological surveillance of diseases.



In response to the outbreak, the Puerto Rico Department of Health has implemented an integrated plan for the prevention and control of arboviruses. The department has also declared a public health emergency order that will remain in place for 90 days to strengthen surveillance, detection, prevention, control of vectors, and clinical management.



Dr. Carlos Mellado Lopez, head of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, has stated that the increase in dengue cases has not only been reflected in Puerto Rico, but also throughout the Americas region.



Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, joint pain, and bone pain. About one in four people experience symptoms lasting two to seven days, but symptoms are typically mild. However, severe cases can lead to plasma leakage and death.



There is no specific medicine for treatment, aside from supportive care, which includes rest, drinking fluids, and taking acetaminophen. The CDC warns against taking aspirin or ibuprofen, as this can trigger gastritis or bleeding.



If you experience any of these symptoms, it is recommended to seek immediate medical attention. A dengue vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 9 and 16 with a laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection living in endemic areas like Puerto Rico, according to the CDC. Therefore, it is essential to recognize symptoms early to prevent severe cases.



