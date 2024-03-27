

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the Nature Neuroscience journal by a team of researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine has highlighted the potential link between exposure to chemicals commonly found in everyday household items and various neurological diseases.



The research team investigated over 1,800 chemicals that could impact human health and identified two chemicals, organophosphate flame retardants, and quaternary ammonium compounds, that specifically harm oligodendrocytes, a specialized cell responsible for insulating nerve cells in the brain.



According to lead author Erin Cohn, the rise in the use of sanitizers containing quaternary ammonium compounds following the COVID-19 outbreak poses a potential concern and may be a contributing factor to the uptick in neurological diseases. Additionally, many electronics and furniture contain organophosphate flame retardants, which further increases the risk of exposure to these harmful chemicals.



Cohn highlighted that children with high exposure levels were more likely to exhibit symptoms such as motor dysfunction and other deviations in brain health.



The main goal of the research was to raise awareness of potential risks, as Dr. Paul Tesar, the study's principal investigator and director of the Institute for Glial Sciences at the medical school, and his team progressed the research. Tesar stated that he hopes their work will contribute to informed decisions regarding regulatory measures or behavioral interventions to minimize chemical exposure and protect human health.



The researchers suggested that future studies should aim to identify individuals exposed to these chemicals, the timing and duration of exposures, and their correlation with neurological problems. Overall, the research highlights the importance of being mindful of the chemicals we use in our daily lives and the potential risks they pose to our health.



