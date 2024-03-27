

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, regular physical activity plays a significant role in cutting the risk of insomnia.



'Physically active people have a lower risk of insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep duration, both long and short,' said lead study author Dr. Erla Bjornsdottir, sleep expert and part-time teacher and researcher at Reykjavik University.



The study analyzed data from more than 4,300 people aged 39 to 67 from nine European countries over a period of 10 years.



The participants were quizzed about their insomnia symptoms, such as how often they had difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking too early, and how long they slept for on average.



The findings of the study revealed that those who were performing physical activity regularly were 55 percent more likely to be normal sleepers, who sleep 6 to 9 hours a night, than the inactive persons.



Even, the participants who started doing exercise over the study period were 21 percent more likely to be normal sleepers compared to those who were persistently inactive.



'Exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration by promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and enhancing mood. Physical activity helps regulate the body's internal clock and promotes deeper, more restorative sleep,' Bjornsdottir said.



'Even moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking or yoga, can have significant positive effects on sleep,' Bjornsdottir suggested.



Further, the study found that people in Norway were most active among the participants, whereas people in Spain and Estonia were continually inactive.



'Our results are in line with previous studies that have shown a beneficial effect of physical activity on symptoms of insomnia, but the current study additionally shows the importance of consistency in exercise over time,' Bjornsdottir concluded. 'It therefore matters to be physically active throughout your life in order to reduce the risk of insomnia and short sleep duration.'



