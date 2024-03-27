Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
27.03.2024
Ternium S.A.: Ternium Files 2023 Form 20-F

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and from Ternium's website at www.ternium.com, in the Investors section.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
