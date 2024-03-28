

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG and Applied Intuition, a vehicle software supplier based in Silicon Valley, unveiled a strategic partnership. Their shared objective is to collaboratively develop various automotive software solutions, all while retaining software ownership and minimizing reliance on opaque suppliers. The initiative aims to streamline complexity and expedite implementation processes. Through the partnership, Porsche aims to leverage Applied Intuition's expertise to create, deploy, and update vehicle software, ultimately enhancing consumer experiences.



Porsche said it will use the solution along with software best practices and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to deploy and manage software to future vehicles through an off-board platform.



Porsche noted that the collaboration with Applied Intuition has enabled Porsche to design the software of its future vehicles with specific customer solutions and integrates seamlessly into Porsches successful value-enhancing investments into technology.



