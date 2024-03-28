MediaZest Plc - AGM Statement

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

AGM Statement

Strong H1 performance with new confirmed orders

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, provides an update to shareholders ahead of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY at 11:00 a.m. today.

As announced in the Full Year Results earlier in the month, MediaZest experienced a notable uptick in activity in the final quarter of its last financial year (FY23 ended 30 September 2023). Ongoing long term project roll outs with existing customers have continued into FY24 as expected, with new projects confirmed with Pets at Home and Lululemon in the UK, a first LED installation for Arc'Teryx at its London Flagship store, and further orders secured with a large global automotive client in Europe.

Market demand and pitch opportunities from new potential clients across the three core sectors in which the Company specialises (retail, automotive and corporate offices) have seen a notable rise in the first half of the current financial year, which bodes well for encouraging performance across FY24 as a whole.

The Board is confident in MediaZest's ability to deliver year-on-year growth, alongside targeting a return to profitability, and remains positive about the Group's future potential.

Investor presentation

Geoff Robertson, Group Chief Executive, will provide a live presentation in relation to the Company's final results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Friday 12 April 2024 at 13:00 BST.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MediaZest here. Those who have already registered to meet the Company on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell/Adam Cowl Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341 Claire Noyce Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar / Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7884 664 686 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005.