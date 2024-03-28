LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a statement related to the period from 1 October 2023 to 27 March 2024. The Group expects to report returns for the period in line with its target, driven by continued earnings momentum at larger assets. Total income and non-income cash was 104 million pounds.
Looking forward, 3i Infrastructure said it remains on track to deliver the fiscal 2024 dividend target of 11.90 pence per share, up 6.7% from fiscal 2023.
