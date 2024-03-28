

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) said that John Rogers will join the Board as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer on 1 April 2024, succeeding Anne-Francoise Nesmes whose last day on the Board will be 31 March 2024.



The company noted that it will provide additional information about Anne-Francoise's departure, including details about remuneration, as required by law. The information will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the relevant year at the appropriate time.



