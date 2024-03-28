

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, Thursday said it expects full-year profit before tax and adjusted items to be in line with its outlook of 915 million pounds- 935 million pounds.



Sales for the year grew 3.6 percent to 10.5 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company expects like-for-like sales to grow 1%-4% for fiscal 2025. Profit before tax for fiscal 2025 on a pre-accounting change basis is expected between 900 million pounds and 980 million pounds. On a post-accounting change basis, profit before tax is expected in the range of 955 million pounds- 1035 million pounds.



