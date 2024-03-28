

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales posted an unexpected decline in February, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 1.9 percent from January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.7 percent in real terms, worse than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent drop.



Food sales were down 1.7 percent from the previous month and non-food retailing slid 1.0 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent on month and by 0.4 percent annually in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken