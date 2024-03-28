

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Keysight Technologies Inc. and Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent by Keysight. Each Spirent shareholder shall be entitled to receive: 201.5 pence for each Spirent share held. The acquisition value comprises, for each Spirent share: 199.0 pence in cash; and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per Spirent share.



The acquisition price values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent at approximately 1.16 billion pounds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken