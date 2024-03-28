BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $10.9 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $159.2 million from $128.8 million last year.
China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
