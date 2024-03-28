

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $10.9 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $159.2 million from $128.8 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $10.9 Mln. vs. $4.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $159.2 Mln vs. $128.8 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken