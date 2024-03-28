

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Health Organization has launched a new network for coronaviruses. Named CoViNet, it aims to facilitate and coordinate global expertise and capacities for early and accurate detection, monitoring and assessment of SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and new strains of coronavirus.



CoViNet expands on the WHO Covid-19 reference laboratory network established during the early days of the pandemic. Initially, the lab network was focused on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid, but will now address a broader range of coronaviruses, including MERS-CoV and potential new coronaviruses, WHO said.



CoViNet is a network of global laboratories with expertise in human, animal and environmental coronavirus surveillance. The network currently includes 36 laboratories from 21 countries in all 6 WHO regions.



CoViNet was launched at a meeting of representatives of the laboratories in Geneva to finalize an action plan for 2024-2025 so that WHO Member States are better equipped for early detection, risk assessment, and response to coronavirus-related health challenges.



Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, acting Director of WHO's Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, said, 'This new global network for coronaviruses will ensure timely detection, monitoring and assessment of coronaviruses of public health importance.'



Data generated through CoViNet's efforts will guide the work of WHO's Technical Advisory Groups on Viral Evolution (TAG-VE) and Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) and others, ensuring global health policies and tools are based on the latest scientific information.



