

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As families across the U.S. continue their spring break travel, the Federal Aviation Administration predicts next week will be the busiest of the season, with most fliers taking off on April 4.



The FAA is forecasting spring break traffic will peak with 50,670 flights next Thursday, and with 48,904 flights on Friday, April 5.



This Thursday is also expected to see more than 50,000 flights in the sky, according to the federal aviation authority.



While most travelers are heading to their favorite vacation destinations, a significant number of travelers are heading to various states to witness 'The Great North American Eclipse', which is expected to occurr on April 8. FAA warns that travelers flying along the eclipse path may encounter limited parking and potential delays at airports due to the high volume of aircraft and drones attempting to witness the total solar eclipse.



Pilots have been advised to be aware of possible impacts to air traffic and airports along the eclipse path and is offering guidance to commercial planes and private aircraft ahead of their flights to witness the phenomenon.



In a statement, FAA reminded spring break travelers to be patient, give themselves extra time at the airport, and pack safely. -



Despite a major increase in flights last year,?delays?and cancellations?remain lower than even pre-pandemic levels, FAA says.



