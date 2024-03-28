

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is awarding $27.2 million to 11 U.S. universities to conduct resaearch on a variety of aviation environmental topics including sustainable aviation fuels, aircraft emissions, and noise impacts.



The FAA grants are part of its Aviation Sustainability Center (ASCENT) program. The awards will be matched in-kind by the Center's partners under the grants program one-to-one cost sharing agreement.



FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said, 'The entire aviation industry can leverage this research to reduce noise and enable safe and efficient operations while working toward net-zero emissions by 2050.'



ASCENT grants will support the work of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Washington State University, Pennsylvania State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dayton University, Boston University, University of Illinois, Purdue University, The University of North Carolina, Stanford University and University of Hawaii.



Teams from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Oregon State University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Tennessee and the University of Washington are continuing their research on other ASCENT projects.



FAA Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs, and Environment Laurence Wildgoose said, 'As a result of ASCENT research, four new procedures have been implemented at Boston Logan International Airport to reduce noise impacts on surrounding communities.'



