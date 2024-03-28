

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained largely dominated by expectations and speculations about rate cuts by major central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve. Hawkish comments by a Fed official added to fears of rates remaining higher for longer, ahead of the PCE-based inflation data release and Chairman Powell's speech scheduled for Friday.



Wall Street Futures are close to the flatline. Major European benchmarks are trading higher. DAX touched a record high despite an unexpected fall in retail sales in Germany. Asian shares too finished on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index gained amidst hawkish comments from a Fed official that triggered rate cut uncertainties. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices jumped amidst renewed supply concerns. Gold rallied despite rate cut uncertainties. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,765.00, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,250.20, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,506.85, up 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,955.19, up 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 8,242.39, up 0.46% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,099.05, up 0.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,151.00, down 1.57% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,896.90, up 0.99% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,010.66, up 0.59% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,541.42, up 0.91%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0789, down 0.34% GBP/USD at 1.2616, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 151.40, up 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6494, down 0.60% USD/CAD at 1.3598, up 0.23% Dollar Index at 104.57, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.224%, up 0.62% Germany at 2.3175%, up 1.11% France at 2.824%, up 1.33% U.K. at 3.9990%, up 1.76% Japan at 0.702%, down 0.57%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.14, up 0.85%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $82.23, up 1.08%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,233.50, up 0.94%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,618.84, up 0.71% Ethereum at $3,584.06, up 0.13% BNB at $585.72, up 1.27% Solana at $186.06, down 0.20% XRP at $0.6205, up 0.33%.



