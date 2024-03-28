

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has expressed deep concern over the Venezuelan National Electoral Council's decision to prevent democratic opposition parties from registering successive candidates for the upcoming presidential election.



U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller alleged in a statement that the CNE's acceptance of only those opposition candidates with whom President Nicholas Maduro and his representatives feel comfortable runs counter to competitive and inclusive elections that the Venezuelan people and international community will view as legitimate.



He called on Maduro and his representatives to ensure international observer access, end the jailing and harassment of civil society and opposition members, allow all candidates to run and campaign, update the electoral registry, and release all unjustly detained political prisoners.



'We remain united with the international community in calling upon Maduro to allow Venezuelans to participate in free and fair elections,' the statement added.



Miller warned that actions that run counter to the spirit and letter of the Barbados Agreement will have consequences.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken