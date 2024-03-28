

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) and OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) have entered into an agreement for Labcorp to acquire select assets of BioReference Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health. Labcorp will acquire BioReference Health's laboratory testing businesses focused on clinical diagnostics and reproductive and women's health across the United States outside of New York and New Jersey. The purchase price for the deal is $237.5 million.



Labcorp said the assets that it will be acquiring currently generate approximately $100 million in annual revenue. The company noted that the proposed acquisition meets its strategic and financial criteria.



