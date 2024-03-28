Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its partnership with Mistercap LLC.

MISTERCAP'S Mushroom Home Grow Kits, featuring Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushrooms, have been selected by Urban Outfitters for retail and online sales across their stores in the United States. This collaboration marks a unique moment for Red Light Holland and Mistercap LLC as they expand the accessibility of legal mushroom cultivation to a wider audience, via the Company's strategic focus on retail distribution as MISTERCAP'S Lion's Mane will be available in stores Nationwide in the USA, while MISTERCAP'S Shiitake and Oyster Home Grow Kits will be available online at www.UrbanOutfitters.com.

The innovative Mushroom Home Grow Kits allow enthusiasts to cultivate their own legal mushrooms conveniently and sustainably within the comfort of their homes. With Urban Outfitters now offering these kits, customers nationwide will have access to premium-quality mushroom growing experiences.

Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro, expressed his delight at this development, stating, "We are thrilled to see MISTERCAP'S Mushroom Home Grow Kits embraced by Urban Outfitters for distribution across their retail stores in the USA and as well online. This initial modest order underscores the growing demand for legal mushroom products and highlights the importance of retail distribution in reaching a broader audience. We are excited to continue our partnership with Mistercap LLC and look forward to further expansion opportunities."

The collaboration between Red Light Holland, Mistercap LLC, and Urban Outfitters signifies a significant step forward in promoting the benefits and accessibility of legal mushroom cultivation, outside of traditional produce distributors. With MISTERCAP'S Mushroom Home Grow Kits now available at Urban Outfitters stores, individuals across the United States can embark on their journey of homegrown mushroom cultivation with confidence and convenience.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

