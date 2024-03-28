

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in February, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 2.0 percent gain in the previous month.



Among categories, the largest monthly increase was observed in sales of motor vehicles, which fell by 9.0 percent. A 7.1 percent decrease was seen in sales at department stores.



Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume decrease was observed in sales at bars, by 11.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.1 percent from 5.3 percent in January.



At the same time, the sales value dropped 0.7 percent monthly while growing 3.0 percent annually.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken