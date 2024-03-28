Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A3C4ZB | ISIN: US53814X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 3510
Tradegate
27.03.24
14:39 Uhr
1,810 Euro
+0,030
+1,69 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.03.2024 | 14:06
LiveOne, Inc.: LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Surpasses 3.7M Total Members a +26% YoY Increase

- Total Tesla Members Now Over 1.7M a +33% YoY Increase

- Added in Excess of 60k Paid Members During March with an ARPU of $3.10+

- Expects Membership Growth to Exceed 1M in Calendar 2024

- Pipeline Over 55 Additional B2B Partnerships After Closing the Largest Single Deal Netting Over $2M of Monthly Recurring Revenues

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Brad Konkol, Head of Slacker Radio, "We have worked with Tesla for over 10 consecutive years. Tesla's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. As we celebrate these record milestones, we're even more excited about our future. Our white-label lean-back experience continues to garner tremendous interest. We're focusing on developing new B2B relationships which will dramatically diversify our risk and increase our revenue streams."

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LiveOne IR Contact:
Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.
(415) 389-4670
john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact:
LiveOne
press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at @liveone.


