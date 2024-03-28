

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2023, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially, reversing a revised 0.8 percent fall in the third quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, household final consumption rose 0.5 percent, and government expenditure grew by 0.6 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation advanced by 2.0 percent. Exports climbed 2.1 percent, while imports slid by 2.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent in the December quarter versus a 0.6 percent contraction in the September quarter. In contrast, there was a 0.2 percent decline seen in the flash report published on January 30.



