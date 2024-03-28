

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission is presenting three initiatives to advance transnational cooperation between higher education institutions in the European Union, with the ultimate goal of creating a European degree.



A voluntary European degree would benefit students and the higher education community by boosting learning mobility within the EU and by enhancing students' transversal skills. According to the European Commission, it would help meet labour market demand and make graduates more attractive for future employers, while at the same time, attracting students from around the world and boosting European competitiveness.



The three initiatives tackle the legal and administrative barriers to partner universities setting up competitive joint degree programs at Bachelor, Master or Doctoral levels. The proposals build on universities' institutional autonomy and academic freedom. They fully respect the competences of Member States and regional governments in the area of higher education.



The Commission's package comprises a Communication on a blueprint for a European degree and two proposals for Council recommendations to support the higher education sector: one to improve quality assurance processes and automatic recognition of qualifications in higher education, and the other to make academic careers more attractive and sustainable.



The Communication proposes a concrete cooperation path between EU Member States and the higher education sector towards the creation of a European degree recognised automatically across the EU.



The Commission will facilitate and support Member States in the work towards the European degree through a number of concrete actions, including a European degree policy lab supported by Erasmus+ program, to be set up in 2025, aiming to engage Member States and the higher education community to develop guidelines towards a European degree.



In 2025, the Commission plans to launch 'European degree pathway projects' within Erasmus+ program to provide financial incentives for Member States, together with their accreditation and quality assurance agencies, universities, students, economic and social partners, to engage in the pathway towards a European degree.



