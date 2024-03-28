

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK), Thursday announced its technical collaboration with Lola Cars Ltd., a British racing car development company, to develop and supply high-performance electric powertrains for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



The auto-maker said that the partnership would enhance its capabilities in energy management technology.



Currently, Yamaha's stock is slipping 2.84 percent, to $8.90 on the Other OTC.



