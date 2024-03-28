

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A new research study from the University of Warsaw, Poland, will be presented at a pre-congress event for this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, which will focus on addressing the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among older individuals.



Researchers examined CDC data indicating that gonorrhea cases in the 55 to 64 age group rose from approximately 15 cases per 100,000 people in 2015 to 57 cases per 100,000 people in 2019. Similarly, high rates of STIs have been noted among older adults in various countries worldwide, including China, Korea, Kenya, and Botswana.



Justyna Kowalska, a researcher at the Medical University of Warsaw, Hospital for Infectious Diseases, stressed the importance of normalizing discussions about sexual health among older adults.



Misconceptions surrounding sexuality and sexual behavior in this demographic are believed to be driving the surge in STIs. Many older adults are hesitant to talk about their sexual activity with healthcare providers, and medical professionals may be reluctant to broach the subject.



Contributing factors to the rise in STIs among individuals over 50 include increasing divorce rates, decreased condom usage due to no risk of pregnancy, the availability of medications for sexual dysfunction, a significant number of older adults residing in retirement communities, and the growing use of dating applications.



Kowalska suggests that the actual number of older adults contracting STIs may be higher than reported due to limited access to sexual health services and the stigma associated with seeking assistance for STIs.



The researchers propose improved communication and education on sexual health for older adults to combat the issue, especially given that older individuals may encounter difficulties in clearing infections or have an increased susceptibility to contracting them, as noted by medical experts.



