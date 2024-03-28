

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A court in Minnesota ordered MyPillow, owned by Mike Lindell, to be evicted from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse due to the failure of rent payment of around $217,000.



Lindell, a prominent election denier, argued that the eviction order was just a formality as landlord, First Industrial LP, wanted to take the property back.



The 125,000 square feet warehouse was leased to Lindell at a monthly rent of $57,794.12 for an agreed period of 10 years, seven months and 20 days. The lease agreement also gave the right to the landlord to seize possession of the warehouse in case the tenant fails to pay rent.



The complaint revealed that Lindell had failed to pay rent on more than two occasions in the last one year. Most recently, he did not pay the rent for February and March 2024.



Earlier, Lindell did not appear at the court hearing or answer the complaint, prompting the judge to rule an eviction order.



The businessman claimed that the company had sub-leased the warehouse to another company through December, but Lindell was left stranded when the company backed out in January.



Last month, Lindell was ordered by a federal judge to pay $5 million arbitration award to a software engineer who challenged Lindell's data regarding China's interference in the U.S. presidential elections in 2020.



Lindell is also facing defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems in the District of Columbia and voting machine company, Smartmatic in Minnesota.



Following the defamation charges, many companies pulled MyPillow products from the shelves, forcing the company to sell its equipment.



