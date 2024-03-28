

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese Ministry of Health has recently issued a directive instructing the removal of three dietary supplements from store shelves in Japan. These supplements, which contain an ingredient called 'beni koji' or red yeast fermented rice, are traditionally used in food seasoning, preservation, and rice wine production.



The supplements are being investigated due to concerns over unsafe levels of citrinin, a toxin linked to kidney dysfunction, which has been found in the products. The supplements have been linked to four deaths and over 100 hospitalizations, prompting the ministry to dispose of all remaining stock of Benikoji ColesteHelp, NaishiHelp Plus Cholesterol, and Natto-kinase Sarasara Tsubu GOLD, produced by Osaka-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical.



According to CNN, a spokesperson for the company revealed that all four deceased users had kidney conditions after using Benikoji ColesteHelp. Two individuals had been taking the pills since the product launched in 2021, while one started the regimen early in 2022. The company voluntarily initiated a recall of the three products last Friday, before disclosing the suspected connection with the deaths, the cause of which remains unknown.



A preliminary investigation conducted by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical identified unintended substances in some of the materials used in the supplements. The company has engaged multiple universities to carry out independent analyses. The implicated batch might have been produced between April and October of the previous year and distributed between April and December. According to the spokesperson, no toxins were found during a screening in February.



Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has requested all companies that have received supplies of its red yeast rice to voluntarily recall any products containing the ingredient. This request affects a wide range of food items including sake, confectioneries, bread, and miso, as the ingredient is used for various purposes, including for coloring and flavoring.



The incident has triggered alarm not only in Japan but also in other parts of Asia where Japanese health products are popular. Actions have been taken in mainland China, Taiwan, and Singapore to address the issue.



