

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 4.6 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 12.937 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.8 percent following the downwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in January (originally 2.3 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales jumped 1.5 percent after adding 0.2 percent a month earlier.



Commercial sales rose 2.5 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year to 47.823 trillion yen, while wholesale sales gained 2.8 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year to 34.887 trillion yen.



