

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The euro fell to an 8-day low of 0.8535 against the pound, a 4-day low of 0.9720 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 2-week low of 162.94 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8550, 0.9736 and 163.55, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to nearly a 6-week low of 1.0774, a 1-week low of 1.6529 and a 5-week low of 1.4585 from early highs of 1.0792, 1.6563 and 1.4611, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 1.8066 against the NZ dollar, the euro edged down to 1.8031.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the greenback, 1.63 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie and 1.77 against the kiwi.



