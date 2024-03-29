

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation figures from France and Italy are the only main news due on Friday while several other major markets remain closed for a public holiday.



At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation, producer prices and household spending figures. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.6 percent in March from 3.0 percent in February. Economists expect household spending to grow 0.3 percent in February, offsetting a 0.3 percent fall a month ago.



At 5.00 am ET, flash inflation figures are due from Poland. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.2 percent in March, down from 2.8 percent in February.



At 6.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT releases consumer and harmonized prices for March. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent in February.



